Advertisement

IDPH: 6K new cases, 51 more deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 21 – October 27 is 6.7 percent.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 51 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:

- Adams County: 1 female 80′s

- Bureau County: 1 female 70′s

- Clinton County: 1 female 90′s

- Cook County: 1 youth, 3 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 2 females 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Franklin County: 1 female 50′s

- Jefferson County: 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80′s

- Knox County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Lake County: 2 females 80′s, 1 female 100+

- Macon County: 1 male 70′s

- Madison County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 70′s

- Marion County: 1 female 80′s

- McLean County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 90′s

- Peoria County: 2 females 80′s, 2 females 90′s

- Piatt County: 1 male 80′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60′s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Wayne County: 1 male 60′s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Will County: 2 males 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 389,095 cases, including 9,619 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 21 – October 27 is 6.7 percent. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,752 specimens for a total 7,459,042.  As of Tuesday night, 2,861 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin cancels game at Nebraska after 12 test positive for COVID-19, including coach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Kercheval
“This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday,” Chryst said in a statement.

News

Businesses issued third order of closure notice from WCHD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The businesses are in Durand, Loves Park and Rockford.

News

School holding fundraiser to cover COVID-19 costs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The students are walking a loop on school property, decorated with scarecrows made by each classroom.

News

Rockton boy takes 2nd in Kids Mullet Championship

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Noah Smith may not have won the top prize, but he still walks away with $200 and a pair of sunglasses!

Latest News

News

Illinois AG announces Modern Plating must pay $20,000 fine after hydrochloric acid leak in Freeport

Updated: 4 hours ago
The consent order requires Modern Plating to pay a $20,000 civil penalty, and to cease and desist from future violations.

News

ComEd developing community solar energy projects across the stateline

Updated: 5 hours ago
Could save customers 10-20% on their energy bill

News

City First Church gives away 1 million pounds of food since the beginning of the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
More food drives are planned in the upcoming months

News

RPS outlines new ways it will evaluate schools

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Rockford Public School District to change how it evaluates schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The Rockford Public School District releases details on how they plan to evaluate the educational experience in schools. Superintendent of the district Ehren Jarret calls for an overhaul in how they evaluate schools with a system-wide framework for improvement.

News

Breaking it Down: 17th District U.S. Representative Race

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The race to Congress heats up as Democratic incumbent Cheri Bustos faces off against Republican hopeful Esther Joy King to represent the 17th District in Washington.