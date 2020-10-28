IDPH: 6K new cases, 51 more deaths

SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 51 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:

- Adams County: 1 female 80′s

- Bureau County: 1 female 70′s

- Clinton County: 1 female 90′s

- Cook County: 1 youth, 3 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 2 females 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Franklin County: 1 female 50′s

- Jefferson County: 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80′s

- Knox County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Lake County: 2 females 80′s, 1 female 100+

- Macon County: 1 male 70′s

- Madison County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 70′s

- Marion County: 1 female 80′s

- McLean County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 90′s

- Peoria County: 2 females 80′s, 2 females 90′s

- Piatt County: 1 male 80′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60′s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Wayne County: 1 male 60′s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Will County: 2 males 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 389,095 cases, including 9,619 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 21 – October 27 is 6.7 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,752 specimens for a total 7,459,042. As of Tuesday night, 2,861 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

