Grand jury indicts Rockford woman on endangering life of child charge

On Oct. 15, the Rockford Police Department was sent to 20th Street and Harrison Avenue for a traffic crash.
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office(Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman was indicted for endangering the life or health of a child among other charges from an Oct. 15 incident.

On Oct. 15, the Rockford Police Department was sent to 20th Street and Harrison Avenue for a traffic crash. Upon arrival and based upon evidence acquired, a driving under the influence investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, 23-year-old Lexis Groth was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, aggravated driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and endangering the life or health of a child were authorized, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Groth is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Philip J. Nicolosi in Courtroom C on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

