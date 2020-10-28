Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker responds to IHSA decision

This is in conflict with the new guidance issued by the Governor’s office Tuesday, which moved basketball from medium risk to high risk.
Illinois Gov. J.B.Pritzker held a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois High School Association on Wednesday said it is going to allow high school basketball practices to begin as scheduled in mid-November – in defiance of Gov. JB Pritzker’s office after he moved the sport to the high-risk category when it comes to COVID-19 this week.

The IHSA Board of Directors held a special meeting on Wednesday, at which they decided to follow the guidance of the IHSA Sport Medicine Advisory Committee and allow boys' and girls' basketball to begin practice on Monday, Nov. 16, as previously planned.

The new guidance was developed by the Department of Public Health and public health experts, and reflects the high risk of indoor contact sports. It also reflects new research related to COVID-19 in sports, sports-related outbreaks in other states, and the second surge of the pandemic pummeling the state.

“We can’t ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring.” Pritzker said in a news release Tuesday. “It’s with that in mind that today, my administration is releasing our updated guidance for youth and adult recreational sports in Illinois ahead of the winter season.”

The updated guidance moves basketball to high risk due to the risks brought about by contact between players and by indoor play. In being placed in the high-risk category, basketball may only be played at level 1, with no-contact practices and training being all that is allowed.

But the IHSA has decided that despite that guidance, practices will be going ahead anyway.

The organization’s board said contests can begin Nov. 30 within an Illinois COVID region or within a conference. Masks will be required for all players, coaches, and officials, and teams will follow limitations that will allow a maximum of 31 games.

Local schools will decide for themselves if their basketball teams can play.

At the daily COVID-19 news briefing Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker was asked his thoughts about the IHSA’s decision.

“What we’re listening to is the guidance that’s given by national organizations, the guidance that’s given by physicians, particularly those that treat children, and of course the experts in sports medicine,” the governor said, “and so what I would suggest is that if there’s a difference of opinion, I prefer to err on the side of health and safety, and I think that’s where we have intended for all of our guidance to fall.”

Pritzker was asked specifically if he’ll try to stop the IHSA from going forward with its plan.

“We’ve told school districts what the rules are, and I think they all know. So, IHSA may have their views of it, but school districts know what the rules are, and I think that it’s unfortunate, but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard,” he said.

The IHSA board did agree to move the sport of wrestling from the winter season to the summer season, which runs from April 19 to June 26 of next year.

