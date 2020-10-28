Freeport City Hall closing Thursday, appointments will still be accepted

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - With the new restrictions being placed in the region for the coronavirus — including no more than 10 people gathering — Freeport City Hall will be closed starting Thursday, Oct. 29 to all individuals unless they have an appointment.

“We will continue to be available by telephone and email from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Water and Sewer billing office in City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28 and 29 for training. Voicemail will be available to leave a message at 815-233-0111,” according to the City of Freeport.

Freeport Public Library hours will be changing to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective Thursday, Oct. 29. This will remain in effect until further notice.

"For code enforcement, zoning/planning and economic development matters, please call 815-235-8202 or email cdadmin@cityoffreeport.org.

- For public works matters, please call 815-235-8210 or email pwdispatch@cityoffreeport.org.

- For finance and human resource matters, please call 815-599-5816 or email jracct@cityoffreeport.org.

- The Freeport Police Department remains on duty and vigilant. Those with nonemergency issues should call 815-235-8222.

- For the Mayor, City Manager and any other City matters, please 815-235-8208 or email dkahly@cityoffreeport.org.

- For City Clerk, please call 815-235-8203 or email danderson@cityoffreeport.org.

- For the Library please call 815-233-3000 or email information@freeportpubliclibrary.org.

- For Freeport Fire Department please call 815-235-8217 or email dscudder@cityoffreeport.org.

- For Water and Sewer billing questions please call 815-233-0111

Water and sewer payment customers are asked to use the drop boxes at the Exchange Street entrance and the southwest corner of Cherry and Stephenson if possible and to sign up for electronic payments. For new service, call to make an appointment.

