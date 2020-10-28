Dixon woman indicted in connection to death of child

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Dixon woman was indicted on charges of endangering the life or health of a child on Wednesday.

The Dixon Police Department were called to 514 W. 6th St. in Dixon on May 22 after receiving a 911 call from 49-year-old Dixon native Kelli Riggen, who reported that there was a subject at her residence who was not breathing.

Officers and Dixon City Fire personnel found an unresponsive minor, who was taken to KSB Hospital and then transferred to a hospital Rockford. He died while at the second hospital. An investigation was then conducted surrounding the circumstances of his death, according to the Dixon Police Department.

The investigation showed that the victim had been left outside, unattended, while intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness.

The results of that investigation were turned over to the Lee County State’s Attorney. Lee County State’s Attorney Boonstra took the evidence in the case before the Grand Jury on Oct. 16, and they returned a True Bill.

Riggen was processed at the Dixon Police Department on Oct. 28 on a True Bill of Indictment that was issued by the Lee County Grand Jury on Oct. 16. The charges on the indictment are two counts of endangering the life or health of a child as class 3 felonies and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child as class A misdemeanors, reckless conduct as a class 4 felony and reckless conduct as a class A misdemeanor.

