ComEd developing community solar energy projects across the stateline

Could save customers 10-20% on their energy bill
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Solar energy is growing in the greater Rockford area and potentially could save customers money on their electric bill.

ComEd is currently developing several community solar projects in the Stateline area. Customers could save 10-20% on their electric bill by subscribing to a portion of the electricity generated by the community solar systems. ComEd Vice President of Strategy and Energy Policy Scott Vogt says these projects can create a sense of unity for communities where the facilities are stationed.

"We think its important to have these projects as close to the communities that people are going to subscribe to as possible, because then they get that sense of community versus not really feeling all that connected. But its definitely an advantage if you can find a project that you can identify with.”

These community projects are still under development. For more information on when you can subscribe to a solar project head over to ComEd’s website.

