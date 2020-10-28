City First Church gives away 1 million pounds of food since the beginning of the pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What started as a small effort to help combat hunger during an unprecedented time in our community, has grown to a massive production of feeding families in need.

City First Church has donated 1 million pounds of food to those struggling during the COVID pandemic. The food distributions began in April as a way to combat hunger in our area. Since then, hundreds of families have been able to put food on the table for their loved ones thanks to the partnership between City First and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“Do for one person what you wish you could do for every person and so we know that we are not meeting every single need in our community right now but we’re helping some people,” said Lisa Seaton, a City First Church pastor. “We’re grateful we’re able to do that. We wish there was no need at all in our community and for people that we care about and love but as long as there is a need we’re going to be here and doing what we love.”

City First Church and the Northern Illinois Food Bank have no plans of putting a halt to the drives. The groups will host more in both November and December

