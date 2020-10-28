Advertisement

Casey’s campaign to support Rockford military vets, families

The stores will be providing free coffee on Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Casey’s General Stores is inviting guests across its 16-state footprint to support the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve this country.

Throughout November, Casey’s guests can help provide assistance and scholarships to veterans and their families through two nonprofit organizations, Hope For The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots, by rounding-up their purchases.

“This campaign will make a real difference in the lives of many, including those located in the Rockford area,” according to Casey’s.

To further raise funds, guests can purchase a large pizza and 2-liter Pepsi brand drink, online or in-app, resulting in $1 to be donated – up to $50,000 total to these organizations. Casey’s is providing free coffee on Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, across its more than 2,200 locations.

More information on Casey’s efforts to support military veterans and their families can be found here.

