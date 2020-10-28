Advertisement

Businesses issued third order of closure notice from WCHD

The businesses are in Durand, Loves Park and Rockford.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five businesses in Winnebago County were issued their third order of closure notice from the county health department as of Wednesday morning.

According to the Winnebago County Health Department website, on Monday, Oct. 26, five businesses received the order. The businesses are in Durand, Loves Park and Rockford.

“When complaints are received, WCHD follows-up with the establishment to investigate, educate, and address public health concerns. When violations of public health concerns are identified and persist, measures are taken up to an including closure,” according to the WCHD.

The violation is described on the health department website.

“A reasonable belief exists that the premises identified in this order has engaged or is suspected of engaging in a significant amount of activity likely to spread the following dangerously contagious or infectious disease: COVID-19,” according to the WCHD website.

