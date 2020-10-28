2 arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit and a crash in Rockford on Tuesday night.

Rockford police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Elm and Stewart at 6:15 p.m. The vehicle fled, drove through a ditch near Johnston and Cunningham, where it crashed into another vehicle but continued to flee.

The vehicle stopped near the corner of Kent Street and Sanford Avenue where the occupants of the fleeing vehicle fled on foot. Officers were able to find both occupants a short time later, and also recovered a discarded loaded handgun, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle, Kenyesha Holliman, 29 of Rockford, was treated for minor injuries from the car crash and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. The other occupant of the vehicle, Shazariyah Hibbett, 31 of Rockford, was taken into custody and also lodged in the County Jail.

Holliman was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, hit and run and various traffic offenses. Hibbett was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

