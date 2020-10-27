Advertisement

Wisconsin reports far more new cases and deaths than ever before

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The record high numbers of COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continued Tuesday, with the state shattering all three by large margins over previous highs, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

The agency recorded 64 more deaths from complications related to coronavirus. That’s 16 more than the previous all-time high set last Tuesday and more than twice as many as all but four days since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven-days, an average of 31 people per day have died from the virus in Wisconsin. Prior to October 13, just two weeks ago, no single day had ever reached 30 reported deaths.

In all, COVID-19 has claimed 1,852 lives so far.

NEW CASES

Matching the extraordinarily high number of deaths reported Tuesday, the number of new confirmed cases topped 5,000 for the first time.

DHS' latest daily update showed 5,262 new cases were reported in the past day. That brought the seven-day rolling average for new cases to 3,975 per day, just 75 cases shy of Saturday’s all-time high.

During Tuesday’s news conference, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm pointed out that rolling-average is nearly double the 2,090 cases per day where it stood one month ago and more than five times where it was two months ago, when the average was approximately 700 cases per day.

With the latest cases included, DHS has now tallied 206,311 total coronavirus cases. Over 43,000 of them remain active as the proportion of active to recovered cases keeps growing and keeps weighing heavily on the state’s hospitals.

HOSPITALIZATIONS REMAIN HIGH

The DHS report indicated 220 more people were admitted into Wisconsin hospitals in the past day, sending the total number of patients currently hospitalized from the virus to 1,350 – nearly a quarter of whom are in intensive care units.

With the latest admittances along with the individuals who are hospitalized for other reasons, more than five out of every six hospital beds in the state is currently taken.

Of all of the people who have tested positive for the virus, 10,636 of them have needed to be admitted as some point after their diagnosis.

As far as testing in general, the latest 16,528 total tests recorded means nearly 2 million people in Wisconsin have been tested for the virus, a threshold that the state is likely to cross Wednesday.

