Advertisement

Wisconsin QB Mertz tests COVID-19 positive second time after breakout start, out 21 days

The redshirt freshman only threw one incompletion in the season-opening win over Illinois.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Dennis Dodd
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. That positive COVID-19 result has since been confirmed with a second test, a source told CBS Sports on Tuesday. As such, Mertz will miss Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska this weekend and will be out of action a total of 21 days per Big Ten protocol for COVID-19 positives.

Mertz, who has been touted as the “quarterback of the future” in Madison, Wisconsin, made a splash last Friday night when he threw for 248 yards, five touchdowns and only tossed one incompletion in the season-opening 45-7 win over Illinois.

He will now be required to sit out for three weeks, according to the coronavirus protocols instituted by the Big Ten upon its return to play. Mertz will also have to undergo extensive cardiac testing to investigate any long-term conditions that could arise from COVID-19 including myocarditis.

Wisconsin released a statement on Sunday evening reiterating that it would not release information regarding specific student-athletes. The school has neither confirmed nor denied Mertz’s positive test. The school did say that there were no individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 on antigen tests or had related symptoms prior to Friday game.

The absence of Mertz would have put enormous pressure on redshirt sophomore backup Chase Wolf; however, Wolf has also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and is awaiting confirmation of that test. Fourth-stringer Danny Vanden Boom is expected to be the next man up if needed. In his career, Vanden BOom has thrown one pass for 3 yards in a 2018 game against New Mexico.

Wisconsin will play at Nebraska, vs. Purdue and at No. 13 Michigan over the next three weeks.

The arrival of Mertz as a star was enormous for the Badgers, who lost returning starter Jack Coan to a foot injury during fall camp. Mertz was a four-star quarterback and the No. 65 overall player in the Class of 2019.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

RVC hoops adjusting to ever-changing 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike Buda
Sports in the era of COVID-19 are obviously not what they used to be and the same can be said for team practices.

Sports

Anderson Japanese Gardens to host spook-tacular week

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Robinson scores twice but Jaguars drop sixth straight with loss to Chargers

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The Rockford native became only the second undrafted rookie in NFL history to have 90+ scrimmage yards and multiple touchdowns in the first half of an NFL game.

Sports

Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Green Bay’s strong day on offense was aided by a career-high 196 yards receiving by Davante Adams, who had touchdown receptions of 3 and 45 yards.

Latest News

Sports

Class 2A Belvidere Girls Cross Country Regional

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT

Sports

Class 3A Guilford Girls Cross Country Regional

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT

Sports

Class 1A Oregon Boys Cross Country Regional

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT

Sports

Class 1A Oregon Girls Cross Country Regional

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT

Sports

Boylan’s Caras sets two records, Byron girls win second straight swimming sectional

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Titans' senior Nhia Caras finished her high school career by setting two new pool and sectional records in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

Sports

Beaver, Rockford Christian boys dominant in Class 1A regional victory

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The Royal Lions finished with six runners in the top 14. It’s their second regional title in three years.