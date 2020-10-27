Advertisement

Winnebago Co. Health Department: Avoid situations where COVID-19 guidelines are not being followed

“Wear your face covering and practice social distancing,” the WCHD said in a social media post.
Winnebago County Health Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department gives people direction on what to do in situations where COVID-19 safety precautions aren’t followed.

In a post to the department’s Facebook page, leaders say you should leave the situation, take your business somewhere else and discuss expectations with family and friends.

The health department included a link in the post where people can find additional COVID-19 safety guidelines.

