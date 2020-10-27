White House ‘prepared to deploy federal resources’ after unrest following police shooting in Philadelphia

(CBS) -- The White House is “prepared to deploy” federal resources in response to a night of unrest after police fatally shot a Black man in the streets of Philadelphia, the White House communications director said Tuesday. Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was killed by police on Monday afternoon after he waved a knife at police.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely. If necessary, we’ll be standing by and prepared to deploy federal resources, if necessary,” Alyssa Farah, the White House communications director, said on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday. “President Trump will not tolerate any violence directed at America’s law enforcement. And, look, the actual case, we’re going to let the facts play out, let the investigation play out, but we will not tolerate lawlessness in our streets.”

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

Late Monday, demonstrators gathered in front of a Philadelphia police precinct to protest the fatal shooting of Wallace. Police said 30 officers were injured in the unrest, including a 56-year-old female police officer who was run over by a pickup truck. The driver has yet to be identified as the vehicle was recovered unoccupied. Sergeant Eric Gripp, a Philadelphia police spokesman, said the officer was recovering at the hospital in stable condition.

Police responded to reports of an armed man at 2:45 pm on Monday, CBS Philadelphia reported. In a now-viral video, Wallace is seen walking around a car and moving towards two police officers who are backing up. Wallace’s mother is seen grabbing her son in an effort to intervene, but he breaks away from her and moves toward the officers.

With their guns already pointed, the video shows the officers opening fire. After several shots, Wallace Jr. lies in the street. Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest, police said. He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

His father, Walter Wallace Sr., questioned why officers used deadly force. “Why didn’t they use a Taser?” he asked, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “His mother was trying to defuse the situation.”

“I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered. I spoke tonight with Mr. Wallace’s family and will continue to reach out to hear their concerns first-hand, and to answer their questions to the extent that I am able,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

