Advertisement

WCHD reiterates some COVID-19 mitigation strategies

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Stateline COVID-19 surge forces Winnebago County’s top health official to crack down on indoor dining once again amid a rising positivity rate and an increase in cases.

“We have seen our daily numbers of those being tested rise sharply from 60 to 70 individuals per day to 200 or more individuals per day being tested,” Shayna Chiarelli from Crusader Community Health said.

A COVID-19 spike in Winnebago County pushes the rolling seven-day positivity rate to 13.5%. Officials say more people are being tested and hospitals are seeing a surge in patients like never before.

“We’re seeing a very significant surge Illinois and Winnebago County is one of the leading counties and states in the United States with a surge and we all need to be a part of the solution," Chief Medical Officer with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center Dr. Stephen Bartlett said.

Dr. Bartlett says current COVID-19 patients are fighting a different battle than those who contracted the virus earlier in the year.

“Patients who are now going through the surge tend to be somewhat younger, they’re not quite as ill,” Bartlett said. “Fewer of them are claiming ICU care.”

The recent spike in cases now forces even more restrictions in Winnebago County.

“There is no indoor seating permitted at bars and restaurants," Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said.

Dr. Martell says the health department does not have the resources to enforce restrictions in the community but she will report any compliance issues to the state.

“We are submitting those names of those areas, those restaurants, bars, and businesses that are not in compliance," Martell said. "We don’t think they should be at the first of the line to receive any kind of support or restitution during all of this.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford to help businesses with 2020 liquor license fee

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As the second surge of the coronavirus hits the Stateline, businesses are forced to go back to only providing minimal services, but the city of Rockford wants to help.

News

Anderson Japanese Gardens hosts “Spooktacular Haunts” week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
Kids can get in free with a paid adult by wearing their Halloween costume.

News

Cheap Trick landmark crumbles in devastating fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
Creative space for legendary rock band, Cheap Trick, disintegrates in fire on Saturday.

News

Rockford PD seek burglary suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Latest News

News

87 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 15.8 percent.

News

Belvidere Park District announces drive-in feature of Rocky Horror Picture Show

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Vehicles will be appropriately socially distanced for the safety of all,” according to organizers.

News

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 10/26/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Local teens take advantage of voting in their first election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Turning 18-years-old earns teens many legal freedoms including the right to vote and for many it’s their first time heading to the polls.

News

Gas demand drops to lowest level in months

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Gas prices also dropped in Rockford.

News

Missing woman: Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public for help

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
If you have time sensitive information or see Dishman, contact the Winnebago County non-emergency line 815-282-2600 or call 911.