Watch: National Zoo’s baby giant panda yawns, stretches, wins hearts at 9-weeks-old

‘It’s very cute to watch!’
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The National Zoo’s baby giant panda scores high on the charisma charts in its latest video.

The 9-week-old is adorable as it clumsily crawls around the den he shares with his mother, Mei Xiang.

“If you’ve caught a glimpse of our cub on the Giant Panda Cam lately, you may have noticed that he likes to sleep on his back,” the zoo said. “It’s very cute to watch!”

The cub is getting big enough that mom is taking him on “field trips” around their enclosure at the zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ill. health officials tighten some restrictions for sports; basketball moved to high-risk category

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By CBS
The updated guidance moves basketball to high risk due to the risks brought about by contact between players and by indoor play.

National Politics

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes. Trump is countering by focusing on the Democrats' “blue wall” states.

National

NXIVM sex-cult head Raniere gets 120 years in prison

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 174 more COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 97.0 percent recovery rate.

Coronavirus

Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. Health Department: Avoid situations where COVID-19 guidelines are not being followed

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Wear your face covering and practice social distancing,” the WCHD said.

News

Kushner says Black people must ‘want to be successful’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., accused Kushner of “casual racism.”

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.

National

Baby panda at National Zoo stretches and yawns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
