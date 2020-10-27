Advertisement

Two Rockford apartment complex could get security cameras installed

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford apartment complexes are known to be hot spots for violence in the community and now the city is stepping in to add security.

“It’s an extra set of eyes where the cops can’t be,” said Kaitelyn Streff, Lives at Great Oaks.

Streff, sometimes she feels unsafe while walking her dog around the area.

“I mean you know when someone is sketchy looking it’s not rocket science and I’ve seen people hop in the back of cars and the next minute they’re out,” Streff said.

With the complex being in a secluded part of town she’s all for the city adding 26 security cameras throughout Great Oaks and Beacon Hill.

“With different drug activities that I’ve witnessed I think it would help catch and locate and minimize some of that stuff,” Streff said.

“I think we all knew when we annexed Beacon Hill that this is what we wanted to do to curb some calls for services,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

While McNamara supports the proposed added security measure, Alderperson Venita Hervey disagrees.

“We’re basically spending this money to help them make their private complex safer. But when we beg for it in our neighborhoods we get a deaf ear,” Hervey said.

If passed, the city will allocate nearly $248,000 from its budget for the cameras, but Streff says video proof of a crime is priceless.

“You got it on tape you can’t say well I didn’t do that. A camera doesn’t lie like that,” Streff said.

The plan passed out of committee Monday night and heads to the full council which is expected to vote next week.

