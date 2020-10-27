Advertisement

Stateline Mass Transit offering free rides to vote

Call SMTD at 877-561-3330 on or before Nov. 2 to schedule your free ride.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you need a ride to your local polling place, call SMTD at 877-561-3330 on or before Nov. 2 to schedule your free ride.

You can find more information here. Stateline Mass Transit District serves the Greater South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe area.

“For your safety and the safety of drivers and passengers, please remember all passengers must wear a face mask in order to ride the bus, until further notice,” according to SMTD.

