RVC hoops adjusting to ever-changing 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sports in the era of COVID-19 are obviously not what they used to be and the same can be said for team practices.

Rock Valley men’s basketball is learning that the hard way.

“They’re learning to deal with the times that we’re in,” said RVC head coach Tyler Bredehoeft.

Learning to deal with it. That’s pretty much been the motto for 2020.

Bredehoeft said his players are taking it in stride, but it’s been as frustrating as a Freddy Kruger movie.

“It’s just been a nightmare," Bredehoeft said. "Every day has changed. We’ve ripped up practice plans almost every morning and made new ones based on either a new procedure or somebody missing or somebody gone or somebody coming back.”

Since the Golden Eagles returned to practice a month ago, RVC never knows which players will be available on any given day.

Hononegah grad Nick Pierson and Harlem grad Treye Tucker said they are working their way through it.

“It’s demoralizing in a way just because one day we’re all together and having a good time, just working hard and then the next day it’s “Oh, these guys can’t show up for a week,”" said Pierson. "Other than that, as soon as we get in here and start playing, it doesn’t really affect us anymore because we all love to shoot and we all love to ball.”

“We’re just taking each day with a grain of salt and just taking advantage of what we can do," said Tucker. "Even if we do have seven to three guys in the gym, we’re still going to take advantage of it, try our hardest and get working.”

Rockford Christian grad Malik Marshall is more than eager to get to work after red-shirting his freshman season. He said all he can think about is that first game back.

“I think I have a pretty positive outlook," said Marshall. "They haven’t canceled yet so every day I’m just like “Ok, we’ve got another day.” At some point the days will stop and we will be playing so I’m really excited.”

As for Bredehoeft, he said it’s tough to have to constantly change plans on his players because, like Marshall said, there is only one thing they want to do.

“They want to play basketball," said Bredehoeft. "They want to go to school and play basketball and that looks a lot different right now than what we told them it was going to look like.”

