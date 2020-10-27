Advertisement

Rockton boy finalist for Kids Mullet Championship

On Oct. 27, the winner of the competition will be announced between 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. during a FB Live results show.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s described as business in the front and a party in the back.

The mullet lives on, so much so there’s even a USA Mullet Championship. Among the 10 finalists in the kids division is a local mullet.

The parents of Noah Smith thought the 12-year-old from Rockton was a shoe-in to go far in the competition. They said Noah has started growing his mullet in May of 2019, he’s been rocking it ever since.

Noah is now one of ten finalists nationwide and the only one from Illinois. You can help bring the kids mullet championship where it belongs in the 815.

