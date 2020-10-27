Advertisement

Rockford proposes 8th consecutive year of reduced or flat tax levy

‘Now more than ever, it is incredibly important that we are good stewards of our tax dollars,’ Mayor McNamara said.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford’s proposed 2020 property tax levy to fund 2021 operations remains flat from 2019 and represents the eighth consecutive year the city proposed to either reduce or keep its levy flat.

The Finance and Personnel Committee, as well as the full Rockford City Council, will need to vote on and approve the 2020 tax levy before Dec. 29. The city estimates the reduced levy will also result in a reduction in its property tax rate.

“We’ve worked diligently since I took office in 2017 to reduce the property tax burden on our property owners while still delivering value in the programs and services we provide,” Mayor Tom McNamara said. “Now more than ever, it is incredibly important that we are good stewards of our tax dollars.”

A city of Rockford property owner pays taxes to 11 taxing authorities. RPS 205 is about 52 percent of the total bill, followed by the city of Rockford at 22 percent, according to the city of Rockford.

“The city is not requesting $2.14 million that could otherwise be received under tax cap laws. The estimated rate is a 3 percent decline, from $2.9185 to $2.8224. The estimated rate is 54 cents lower than the highest, in 2015, and reflects a 16 percent reduction in rate since that time. Property values continue to increase due to strong residential sales. The city-wide assessed value is projected to increase 6.3 percent,” according to the city.

