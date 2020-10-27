Advertisement

Police: Janesville brothers’ feud leads to arson arrest

(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A feud between Janesville brothers landed one of them in jail Monday accused of setting fires at the other brother’s home as well as weapons violations, the Janesville Police Dept. reports.

According to the police department, its officers and firefighters were called to the the victim’s home in the 3300 block of Ruger Ave. around 7:30 a.m. where they found a trash container burning in the driveway and another fire near the porch. Firefighters got both under control before the blazes could engulf the home, but not before they caused some damage to the structure.

The brother who lived there told the fire scene officers about the ongoing dispute and indicated that his brother, who was identified as Alexander Logue, had alluded to coming over about the time of the fire and allegedly telling the victim to tell police “he did it.” A text message sent to the victim indicated the 29-year-old Logue was back at home and armed, JPD added.

According to police, Logue had warned his brother that he was armed and would “take out the first uniform that showed up at his house and send them to the morgue.”

After confirming Logue had a handgun and rifle, officers chose to park several blocks away from his home and caught up to him as he was seen leaving it. JPD states they found a handgun on Logue and alleges he told them he considered shooting the officers. He also reportedly admitted to having “Molotov cocktails” in his house.

Searching his home, police say they recovered several homemade incendiary devices, road flares, and other accelerants as well as a long rifle.

Logue was taken into custody and is being held on counts of carrying a concealed weapon, arson, possession of Molotov cocktails, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High Crime Rockford apartments could get security cameras

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The women were arrested at the scene of the attack and both were treated for minor lacerations at a nearby hospital.

News

Two Rockford apartment complex could get security cameras installed

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Two Rockford apartment complexes are known to be hot spots for violence in the community and now the city is stepping in to add security.

News

BBB: Surge in online purchase scams during pandemic

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
For three years in a row, online purchase scams have ranked in the top three riskiest scams targeting consumers.

News

Pearl City Community School District moving to temporary remote learning

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district has also several confirmed positive cases by both staff and students from this past week and weekend.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. adds 174 more COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 97.0 percent recovery rate.

News

Winnebago Co. Health Department: Avoid situations where COVID-19 guidelines are not being followed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Wear your face covering and practice social distancing,” the WCHD said.

News

Kushner says Black people must ‘want to be successful’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., accused Kushner of “casual racism.”

News

Machesney Park, Loves Park to host holiday events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cash prizes will be awarded for the best decorated homes, best use of candy canes and the best Santa-themed decorations.

News

Wisconsin reports far more new cases and deaths than ever before

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The record high numbers of COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continued Tuesday.

News

Mayor McNamara proposes cannabis sales tax fund

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city council will also need to approve any funding given to a specific program.