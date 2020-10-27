Advertisement

Pediatric care during COVID-19

Now, more than ever, it is important that the American Academy of Pediatrics takes the time to ensure families are safe and offer tips.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As COVID-19 continues, it’s important that families continue to communicate with their child’s pediatricians.

Now, more than ever, it is important that the American Academy of Pediatrics takes the time to ensure families are safe and offer tips. Some of the tips include when it’s the right age for children to start wearing masks, staying up to date on kid’s check ups, choosing child-care providers and even creating family emergency kits.

“If you look at the CDCD requirements for age, 2-year-old and older is recommended. I have a two-and-a-half year old at home and it’s very hard to get him to wear a mask. So, I usually say between the ages of three and four is pretty optimal. You probably can get a three and four-year-old to wear a mask. If you get a two-year-old to wear a mask, great for you guys, because it can be tough. But three to four is what I recommend," Dr. Anthony Rizzo, a Family Medicine physician said.

