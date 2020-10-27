Pearl City Community School District moving to temporary remote learning

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Pearl City Community School District 200 sent a letter to families, informing them of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"Dear Pearl City School Community,

The District has been closely monitoring the health and safety of our students and staff. We track the symptoms of our students and staff as well as any positive cases that occur in our district, school community, as well as county-wide. Recent data is trending to an increase in cases in the Pearl City School District, in the local communities, and as well as county-wide to place us in substantial warning areas. The school district has also several confirmed positive cases by both staff and students from this past week and weekend.

In collaboration with the Stephenson County Health Department and for the health and safety of all students, the district will be moving to full remote instruction for a two-week period. This break is known in the medical community as an adaptive pause, allowing for a break in person to person contact, with the purpose to slow the spread of COVID-19. I will attach the All School Remote Learning Plan to your Skyward email. I will also attach a schedule of when the district will have Remote Planning Days and Remote Instruction Days over the time we are on remote learning.

The district will be moving to Remote Learning from Tuesday, Oct. 27 and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 9. However, the PC Daycare area will remain open at this time. School breakfast and lunches can also be picked up using the front cafeteria doors between 11:00-1:00pm.

Students will receive information regarding access to remote learning instruction through their online learning platforms. Students should check their chrome books. If you do not have internet connectivity please contact the school office or building principal to determine how we can best assist you. School personnel will be working to assist our families and facilitate remote instruction as seamless as possible. Prior to reentry the building will be cleaned and sanitized to ensure the safest environment for all.

The district will continue to utilize School Messenger phone messaging as well as email communications for immediate notifications. Please regularly check your email and visit the district website at pcwolves.net for the most up to date information."

