Officials: School bus in Tennessee involved in serious crash

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.

Lt. John Harmon of the Tennessee Highway Patrol told WRCB-TV that it was a very serious crash and drivers were asked to avoid the area. He had no immediate report on the conditions of those involved.

The crash happened on Highway 58 in Meigs County in East Tennessee, news outlets reported.

Amanda Pritchett, director of schools, told WTVC-TV that another bus was going to pick up any uninjured children.

It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus and no initial details of what happened were immediately released.

