Mayor McNamara proposes cannabis sales tax fund

The city council will also need to approve any funding given to a specific program.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford is proposing that the funds from the 3 percent sales tax for all recreational cannabis sold within the city be dedicated to support various programs in Rockford.

Mayor Tom McNamara proposed the following programs be recipients of the funds from the sales tax:

"- Programs for economic and business development, education, youth programming, job training, ; health, or other financial assistance to benefit individuals, businesses, and communities within the City of Rockford that have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis-related laws

- Programs to substantially reduce both the total amount of gun violence and concentrated poverty in the City of Rockford

- Programs to promote employment infrastructure and capacity building related to the social determinants of health in the eligible community areas g family violence prevention, community trauma treatment rates, gun injury victim services, and public health prevention activities

 Programs to promote employment infrastructure and capacity building related to the social determinants of health in the eligible community areas

- Programs to address economic development, violence prevention services, zero entry and re-entry services, and youth development."

The resolution does not specify which particular programs will be funded, but provides a framework for which types of programs will be given the highest priority. The city will partner with other organizations to support community-based programs.

The Rockford City Council will vote on the resolution next week. The city council will also need to approve any funding given to a specific program.

