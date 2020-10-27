Machesney Park, Loves Park to host holiday events

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - With Thanksgiving only a month away, Machesney Park and Loves Park officials have finalized plans to kick-off the holiday season with several activities intended to bring light, joy, and the holiday spirit to their communities.

Following the cancellation of the Light Up the Parks Parade due to COVID-19 safety concerns, Mayors Johnson and Jury worked together to plan for a holiday lighting contest and a mobile holiday tree illumination event.

Residents along the normal parade route, on Elm Avenue, have been invited to decorate their properties for the 2020 Light Up Elm Avenue Contest. Decorations are to be in place by Nov. 22, and the homes will be judged by Machesney Park Village Clerk Lori Mitchell and Loves Park City Clerk Bob Burden.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the best decorated homes, best use of candy canes, and the best Santa-themed decorations.

The idea behind the lighting contest was to honor the parade route while creating an attraction that everyone can enjoy throughout the holiday season, according to Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson.

“We hope that people from all around the Rockford area will visit Elm Avenue throughout the holidays to enjoy the lighting and decorations,” Mayor Johnson said.

The lighting of the Christmas Tree at the Machesney Town Center is planned for 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22. Those wishing to see the illumination of the 30-foot tall tree in person will be able to drive-through and remain in their cars for safety. While in the area, viewers can wave to Santa Claus, who will make an appearance.

A mailbox for letters to Santa will be available nearby so that children can send their wish lists. Anyone who would like to experience the tree lighting remotely can view the live streamed event on Facebook and YouTube.

“We know that this year has been challenging for everyone, and so we wanted to do this to give residents something to look forward to this year," Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury said.

The tree lighting event will occur weather permitting. Additional details and updates regarding these events will be provided on the village’s and city’s social media pages.

