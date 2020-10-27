Advertisement

Kushner says Black people must ‘want to be successful’

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., accused Kushner of “casual racism.”
In this Sunday, June 14, 2020, file photo, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser, follows Trump across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, after stepping off Marine One. Trump’s long-in-coming campaign shakeup rearranged some big job titles but isn't likely to change the identity of the person truly in charge of day-to-day operations: Kushner.
In this Sunday, June 14, 2020, file photo, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser, follows Trump across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, after stepping off Marine One. Trump’s long-in-coming campaign shakeup rearranged some big job titles but isn't likely to change the identity of the person truly in charge of day-to-day operations: Kushner.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential adviser Jared Kushner said Monday that President Donald Trump wants to help Black people in America, but they have to “want to be successful” for his policies to work.

“President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful,” Kushner said on “Fox & Friends.”

Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, also criticized prominent people who raised their voices after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody, but then didn’t follow through and work to find ways to improve the lives of Black people in America.

“You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling — they go on Instagram and cry, or they would, you know, put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court,” Kushner said. “Quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward. You solve problems with solutions.”

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., accused Kushner of “casual racism.” Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile wrote on Twitter, “He’s talking to folks who have suffered and endured systemic racism and historic tokenism.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Kushner, saying that “internet trolls” took Kushner’s words out of context. She said they were trying to distract from Trump’s “undeniable record of accomplishment” for Black people.

Ja’Ron Smith, a deputy assistant to the president who works with Kushner as deputy director of the Office of American Innovation, also rose to Kushner’s defense. Smith, who is Black, tweeted a photo of himself with Kushner and Vice President Mike Pence.

Smith said Kushner has been “a huge advocate” for the issues that affect Black America, and named criminal justice reform, opportunity zones, trade and jobs.

“I will always stand with you Brother!!!” Smith said.

Trump, who has been trying to appeal to the Black community, has been promoting his attempts to set up economic opportunity zones, provide steady funding for historically Black colleges and universities, and institute criminal justice reforms.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ill. health officials tighten some restrictions for sports; basketball moved to high-risk category

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By CBS
The updated guidance moves basketball to high risk due to the risks brought about by contact between players and by indoor play.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 174 more COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 97.0 percent recovery rate.

News

Winnebago Co. Health Department: Avoid situations where COVID-19 guidelines are not being followed

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Wear your face covering and practice social distancing,” the WCHD said.

News

Machesney Park, Loves Park to host holiday events

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cash prizes will be awarded for the best decorated homes, best use of candy canes and the best Santa-themed decorations.

Latest News

News

Mayor McNamara proposes cannabis sales tax fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city council will also need to approve any funding given to a specific program.

News

19 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 15.8 percent.

News

White House ‘prepared to deploy federal resources’ after unrest following police shooting in Philadelphia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ZOE CHRISTEN JONES
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

News

IDPH: 4K new cases, 46 more deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 20 – October 26 is 6.4 percent.

Sports

Wisconsin QB Mertz tests COVID-19 positive second time after breakout start, out 21 days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Dodd
The redshirt freshman only threw one incompletion in the season-opening win over Illinois.

News

Rockford proposes 8th consecutive year of reduced or flat tax levy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘Now more than ever, it is incredibly important that we are good stewards of our tax dollars,’ Mayor McNamara said.