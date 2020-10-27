IDPH: 4K new cases, 46 more deaths
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 20 – October 26 is 6.4 percent.
SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 46 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.
The deaths reported Tuesday include:
- Adams County: 1 female 70′s
- Carroll County: 1 male 90′s
- Clinton County: 1male 60′s, 1 male 80′s
- Coles County: 1 female 90′s
- Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90′s
- Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90′s
- Kane County: 1 male 80′s
- Knox County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s
- LaSalle County: 2 female 80′s
- Macon County: 1 female 70′s
- Madison County: 1 female 80′s
- Mason County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s
- McLean County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 90′s
- Moultrie County: 1 female 50′s
- Pike County: 1 female 70′s
- Richland County: 2 females 90′s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70′s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70′s
- Warren County: 1 male 60′s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90′s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80′s
- Will County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s
- Williamson County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s
- Woodford County: 1 male 90′s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 20 – October 26 is 6.4 percent.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,074 specimens for a total 7,388,290. As of Monday night, 2,758 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 595 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.