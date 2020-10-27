Advertisement

IDPH: 4K new cases, 46 more deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 20 – October 26 is 6.4 percent.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 46 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:

- Adams County: 1 female 70′s

- Carroll County: 1 male 90′s

- Clinton County: 1male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

- Coles County: 1 female 90′s

- Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 90′s

- Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90′s

- Kane County: 1 male 80′s

- Knox County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- LaSalle County: 2 female 80′s

- Macon County: 1 female 70′s

- Madison County: 1 female 80′s

- Mason County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- McLean County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 90′s

- Moultrie County: 1 female 50′s

- Pike County: 1 female 70′s

- Richland County: 2 females 90′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70′s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70′s

- Warren County: 1 male 60′s

- Wayne County: 1 male 90′s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80′s

- Will County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Williamson County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Woodford County: 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 20 – October 26 is 6.4 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,074 specimens for a total 7,388,290. As of Monday night, 2,758 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 595 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

