Advertisement

Harley-Davidson unveils its first electric bicycle

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.(Source: Serial 1, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Harley-Davidson is trying to electrify its appeal to younger riders by starting an ebike brand.

The iconic motorcycle company revealed the first images of its future electric bike on Tuesday. It’s called Serial 1.

The bike will have a mid-mounted engine that kicks in when the rider turns the pedals.

Top speed will be limited to either 20 or 28 mph, due to ebike regulations.

Harley has been having a rough ride in its motorcycle branch, whose profits have declined for six years.

The company then took a heavy hit from the pandemic, even though it says that its profits rose over the past three months.

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder.

The new ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High Crime Rockford apartments could get security cameras

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

News

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The women were arrested at the scene of the attack and both were treated for minor lacerations at a nearby hospital.

News

Two Rockford apartment complex could get security cameras installed

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Two Rockford apartment complexes are known to be hot spots for violence in the community and now the city is stepping in to add security.

News

BBB: Surge in online purchase scams during pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
For three years in a row, online purchase scams have ranked in the top three riskiest scams targeting consumers.

Latest News

National

Officials: School bus in Tennessee involved in serious crash

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.

National Politics

Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.

National

Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
That is raising concerns about heavy crowds on Nov. 3 amid a renewed spread of the coronavirus.

News

Pearl City Community School District moving to temporary remote learning

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district has also several confirmed positive cases by both staff and students from this past week and weekend.

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.