Following record-breaking temperatures Monday, modest improvements begin Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mother Nature’s dealt us a rather poor hand each of the past two Mondays. For a second consecutive Monday, snow fell over much of the Stateline. However, any modest accumulation that had occurred again was able to melt quickly, and was gone by no later than midday. The bigger story, without a doubt, were the temperatures, which were, in a word, disgusting.

The 37° high temperature that occurred officially at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport just after 2:00 Monday Afternoon establishes a new record for October 26, breaking the previous record of 38° set back in 1942. It brings to an end an impressive streak of 217 days with high temperatures of 40° or above, and marks the coldest day we’ve seen here in nearly eight months!

The good news is that it can’t possibly get much worse, and it won’t. Modest improvements are on the way beginning Tuesday, with more significant improvements due to follow. Cloudiness will be around early on in the day Tuesday, but by mid to late morning, the sun should make an appearance, first to the north and west of Rockford, and then continuing southeastward throughout the morning.

Winds, however, will remain out of the northwest for much of the day, so while our temperatures won’t be quite as frigid as Monday, they’ll still fall well short of the 58° considered to be normal this time of year.

Another day of sunshine’s on tap Wednesday. This, combined with a shifting wind to the southwest, should allow our temperatures to reach back into the 50s for the first time since the early stages of Friday.

While it’ll be nice to enjoy the somewhat milder temperatures Wednesday, the return of any bona fide warm air isn’t yet in the cards. Temperatures are to remain sub-normal through at least the end of the workweek.

Finally, as the weekend arrives, much more meaningful warming’s on tap. Just in time for Halloween, temperatures may sniff the 60° mark, with sunshine remaining prominently featured.

That’s be just the beginning of a milder weather pattern set to dominate well into November’s opening week, perhaps even beyond that! Multiple days with temperatures in the 60s are expected, with even the potential for one or two days near 70° still very much in the cards.

