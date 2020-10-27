CDC explores new ways to reduce quarantine period for kids exposed to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Center for Disease Control and Prevention explores new ways to shorten the quarantine period for kids exposed to COVID-19 and help them get back to the classroom faster.

Some teachers and parents argue a 14-day quarantine period for kids who have come in contact with an infected person is too disruptive to their education, so now health officials are conducting studies to see if it’s possible to condense the time kids have to stay at home. Some doctors at SwedishAmerican Hospital say this could be very beneficial to a child’s overall health.

“I think it’s a great idea especially for children," said SwedishAmerican Pediatrician Dr. William Renk. "I find this to be much more of a mental illness than a physical illness. Adults don’t really care that much if they can’t hang out with their ten friends this weekend.”

Health officials say more research needs to be done however options could include ending a child’s quarantine period after a certain number of days if they test negative for the virus.

