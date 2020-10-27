Advertisement

Car fire leads to garage fire in Cherry Valley early Tuesday morning

No one was injured as a result of the flames
No one was injured as a result of the flames
No one was injured as a result of the flames(WIFR)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning car fire spread to the garage in Cherry Valley on Tuesday.

Cherry Valley Fire crews responded to the scene around 3:30, where a car was fully engulfed. The fire then spread to the front of the garage. Crews were able to quickly contain the blaze to the garage, extinguishing the fire a short time later. No residents or firefighters were injured.

We will continue to update as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford City Council Update

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

WCHD reiterates some COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Rockford to help businesses with 2020 liquor license fee

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As the second surge of the coronavirus hits the Stateline, businesses are forced to go back to only providing minimal services, but the city of Rockford wants to help.

News

WCHD reiterates some COVID-19 mitigation strategies

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
A Stateline COVID-19 surge forces Winnebago County’s top health official to crack down on indoor dining once again amid a rising positivity rate and an increase in cases.

Latest News

News

Anderson Japanese Gardens hosts “Spooktacular Haunts” week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
Kids can get in free with a paid adult by wearing their Halloween costume.

News

Cheap Trick landmark crumbles in devastating fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
Creative space for legendary rock band, Cheap Trick, disintegrates in fire on Saturday.

News

Rockford PD seek burglary suspect

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

News

87 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 15.8 percent.

News

Belvidere Park District announces drive-in feature of Rocky Horror Picture Show

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Vehicles will be appropriately socially distanced for the safety of all,” according to organizers.

News

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 10/26/2020

Updated: 12 hours ago