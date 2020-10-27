Car fire leads to garage fire in Cherry Valley early Tuesday morning
No one was injured as a result of the flames
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning car fire spread to the garage in Cherry Valley on Tuesday.
Cherry Valley Fire crews responded to the scene around 3:30, where a car was fully engulfed. The fire then spread to the front of the garage. Crews were able to quickly contain the blaze to the garage, extinguishing the fire a short time later. No residents or firefighters were injured.
