Body of missing Rockford woman found, sheriff’s office investigating

The woman was identified as Rachel Dishman, 43 of Rockford.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A missing Rockford woman was found dead in Winnebago County on Tuesday.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 5900 Block of Cunningham Road where they found the body of a dead woman.

The woman was identified as Rachel Dishman, 43 of Rockford. Dishman was reported missing on Oct. 25, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Additional details about the investigation are not being released at this time. Anyone with information can contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.

