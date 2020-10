ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a high of only 37 yesterday with look for the low 40′s today. Gradual clearing to take place as we head through late morning. Down to the upper 20′s tonight! Somewhat warmer heading to Wednesday with highs in the low 50′s. 40′s are back on Thursday and Friday!

