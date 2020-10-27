Advertisement

Basketball reclassified as higher risk, put “on hold”

(WIFR)
By Mike Buda
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health switched basketball from a moderate risk to a higher risk sport on Tuesday.

That move by IDPH puts boys and girls basketball in jeopardy for the winter. Higher-risk sports can have no-contact practices, and trainings only. Wrestling is also higher-risk.

“We can’t ignore what is happening around us - because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring.” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It’s with that in mind that today, my administration is releasing our updated guidance for youth and adult recreational sports in Illinois ahead of the winter season. As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘cancelled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic. We adapt as we learn. That has been our mantra throughout this pandemic, and as is true in every other facet of life, we know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing - like in wrestling, hockey and basketball. Life in a pandemic is hard for everyone, and it’s hard for all of our kids, whether or not they play sports. That doesn’t make it any easier - but we really are all in this together.”

Cheerleading and dance were also switched from moderate risk to lower risk, opening the door for those teams to compete.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said the changes came as a surprise to the state’s governing body of high school athletics.

“About 15 minutes prior to Governor Pritzker’s press conference today, we were alerted that the Illinois Department of Public Health has elevated the sport of basketball from a medium risk level to a high risk level," said Anderson. "We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state. However, in our meeting with IDPH on Friday, we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball. Despite that setback, there is some positive news, as IDPH accepted the IHSA’s mitigations related to other sports, including cheerleading and dance, allowing them to move from a medium risk level to a low risk level. We will hold our special Board of Directors meeting on October 28 as scheduled, where our Board will provide direction on the other winter sports, as well as discuss the IHSA sports schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wisconsin QB Mertz tests COVID-19 positive second time after breakout start, out 21 days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dennis Dodd
The redshirt freshman only threw one incompletion in the season-opening win over Illinois.

Sports

RVC hoops adjusting to ever-changing 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mike Buda
Sports in the era of COVID-19 are obviously not what they used to be and the same can be said for team practices.

Sports

Anderson Japanese Gardens to host spook-tacular week

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Robinson scores twice but Jaguars drop sixth straight with loss to Chargers

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The Rockford native became only the second undrafted rookie in NFL history to have 90+ scrimmage yards and multiple touchdowns in the first half of an NFL game.

Latest News

Sports

Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Green Bay’s strong day on offense was aided by a career-high 196 yards receiving by Davante Adams, who had touchdown receptions of 3 and 45 yards.

Sports

Class 2A Belvidere Girls Cross Country Regional

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT

Sports

Class 3A Guilford Girls Cross Country Regional

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT

Sports

Class 1A Oregon Boys Cross Country Regional

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT

Sports

Class 1A Oregon Girls Cross Country Regional

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT

Sports

Boylan’s Caras sets two records, Byron girls win second straight swimming sectional

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Titans' senior Nhia Caras finished her high school career by setting two new pool and sectional records in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.