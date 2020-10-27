19 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,851 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 19 cases were announced on Tuesday.
Of those cases, 25 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:
- 0-9 years old: 87 positive cases
- 10-19 years old: 208 positive cases
- 20-29 years old: 379 positive cases and 1 death
- 30-39 years old: 270 positive cases
- 40-49 years old: 338 positive cases and 1 death
- 50-59 years old: 260 positive cases and 1 death
- 60-69 years old: 153 positive cases and 4 deaths
- 70-79 years old: 96 positive cases and 8 deaths
- 80-89 years old: 43 positive cases and 5 deaths
- 90-99 years old: 16 positive cases and 4 deaths
- 100 years old or older: 1 positive case
The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 15.8 percent. You can find more information here.
There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.
If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.
