YMCA offering free child care on Election Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Parents concerned with being able to vote because of lack of child care now have an option.

The YMCA is offering free election day child care to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Parents can drop off their children to the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA or Northeast Family YMCA while they go vote.

“Now more than ever before, our community needs to come together to help one another,” Trisha Tousant, YMCA of Rock River Valley Chief Operating Officer said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made many things difficult this year. Therefore, we are trying our best to ensure that all families know that help is available.”

The YMCA first launched this initiative in 2016. Parents will have up to two hours of child care provided for free.

“We want to ensure that every voice within our community is heard,” Tousant said. “Every election is determined by the people who show up. We are here to help make sure you can do just that.”

The YMCA asks that children two-year-old and over to please wear a mask. You do not have to be a member to use this service. Advance registration is required and can be accessed on their website.

