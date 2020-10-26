Winnebago Co. passes 10K COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths over weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths over the weekend.

The Winnebago County Health Department, alongside Mayor Tom McNamara, provided a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

A loud message was sent from the Winnebago County Health Department to area restaurants: indoor dining is not allowed.

McNamara started with topics to be discussed at Rockford City Council, including a 50 percent reduction in liquor license fees for bars and restaurants. The council will discuss this topic Monday night.

“We all want the pandemic to be over we all want the mitigation’s to be over,” McNamara said. “We want to return to some sense of normalcy.”

Winnebago County’s Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell discussed mitigation efforts. She said restaurants that continue indoor dining will face consequences.

Martell said the health department has issued orders of closure and told some businesses to close multiple times. She said the health department needs assistance with enforcing new COVID-19 restrictions, and business that do not comply are not helping.

“You are hurting our community,” she said.

She continued that a few businesses have made their way off the compliance list that were initially cited for non-compliance.

Martell said Winnebago County surpassed 10,000 total cases of COVID-19. The seven day rolling positivity rate is 13.5 percent.

This brings the total number of cases to 10,119 from 9,776 on Friday. The total deaths now stand at 184 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 97.0 percent recovery rate.

Martell is discouraging all non-essential travel and asks people to hunker down at home to limit exposures. She is encouraging people to work remotely if at all possible, and reiterates there is no indoor seating at bars and restaurants.

“We learned that gatherings are down to 10 individuals from 25 but this does not include schools,” she said.

