Winnebago Church hosts ‘Treat Street’ Halloween event

Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the Rockford community continues to struggle through the pandemic a local church is trying to make the best of it by hosting drive-thru trick-or-treat events.

Families made their way to the Crossroads Community Church in Winnebago for “Treat Street” During the event kids received a bag of treats and took a drive through the church parking lot to look at all the decorated car trunks. Organizers say the pandemic has canceled so many events so they want to provide kids a place to dress up and get some candy.

“It’s been really good so far. We’ve had 70 to 80 cars come through which has been really great. I have got to connect with a few people. People from all over are coming to do something fun today,” said Pastor Manny Carabello.

