Syverson, Sosnowski send letter to Belvidere School District supporting in-person instruction

Local officials sent a letter to Belvidere School District 100 Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman and the Board of Education.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local officials sent a letter to Belvidere School District 100 Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman and the Board of Education urging the district to resume in-person instruction for elementary school students in November.

The letter was co-signed by State Sen. Dave Syverson, State Rep. Joe Sosnowski, Boone County Board Chairman Karl Johnson, Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain and Poplar Grove Mayor Owen Costanza.

"Dear Dr. Woestman and President Maville,

We are writing to express our deep concerns with Belvidere School District #100′s decision not to resume in-person instruction for students, despite a significant number of families requesting the return of students and strong professional recommendations that students return for their wellbeing. The district’s decision contradicts your own rationale that it is 'based on many factors, including the region and county’s increasing spread of COVID-19′ when the district acknowledges that some students who receive Special Education services and vocational studies are able to receive in-person instruction, as if somehow they are less susceptible to a communicable disease than all other students.

Moreover, it is our understanding that some district schools are open right now allowing providers to deliver ‘daycare services”.’ This contradiction to your policy is puzzling. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on their website under ‘The Importance of Reopening America’s Schools’ section state the following: School closure disrupts the delivery of in-person instruction and critical services to children and families, which has negative individual and societal ramifications.

The best available evidence from countries that have opened schools indicates that COVID-19 poses low risks to school-aged children and suggests that children are unlikely to be major drivers of the spread of the virus. Reopening schools creates opportunity to invest in the education, wellbeing, and future of one of America’s greatest assets—our children—while taking every precaution to protect students, teachers, staff and all their families.

We agree with the CDC and earnestly urge you to reconsider your decision not to resume in-person learning students; a decision that will cause unnecessary additional harm to our students and their families. We have seen in-person instruction work well, and safely, across our region and many schools are offering families the option including the Rockford school district. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you wish to discuss this matter," the letter said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

