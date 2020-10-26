Rockford PD seek burglary suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is seeking a burglary suspect from an incident early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Rockford police officers were sent to Rockford Food & Liquor at 1725 Kishwaukee St. for a burglary at 2:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a white man wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and red shoes forced entry to the business and left after removing several items.

Rockford police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966- 2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963- 7867.

