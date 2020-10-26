Advertisement

Rockford PD seek burglary suspect

Rockford police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
Rockford Police Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is seeking a burglary suspect from an incident early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Rockford police officers were sent to Rockford Food & Liquor at 1725 Kishwaukee St. for a burglary at 2:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a white man wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and red shoes forced entry to the business and left after removing several items.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966- 2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963- 7867.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

