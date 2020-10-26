Advertisement

Rockford man charged with armed violence

Police found two handguns in their investigation.
(KOSA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Rockford man was charged with armed violence on Sunday night.

Rockford police officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Halsted Road and N. Rockton Avenue at 7:20 p.m. The vehicle fled with three people inside, but officers were able to find it a short time later in the 1500 block of Arthur Avenue.

Two occupants fled on foot, one of which was armed with a handgun. Those two people were not found, but with the assistance of a Boone County K9, a discarded handgun was recovered. A third occupant, later identified as James Jones, 26 of Rockford, remained in the vehicle.

Jones was taken into custody without incident. During the investigation, Rockford police officers were also able to locate a second handgun, a loaded magazine, baggies of cocaine, heroin and a bag of cannabis, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The facts of the case were reviewed with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges of armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and no FOID were authorized.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

