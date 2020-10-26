Advertisement

Rockford Housing Authority to reduce staffing after Region 1 outbreaks

For administrative needs, you may call 815-489-8500.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to recent outbreaks within the Rockford community and Region 1, Rockford Housing Authority will revert back to all exempt staff working 100 percent remotely.

This will include all staff, community and public meetings being held virtually.

“During this crisis, all management team members will work remotely from their homes. Frontline property management staff will work a 50/50 schedule, to ensure that our development offices are staffed. Our maintenance team will focus on vacant units turns outdoor work, and respond to emergency maintenance concerns,” according to the RHA.

“However,  we will ensure that the entire RHA Team remains accessible to meet the needs of our residents, contractors, and the community,” the RHA said.

