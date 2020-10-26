Advertisement

Rockford church celebrates its 40th anniversary with a drive-thru event

A Rockford church is celebrating its 40th anniversary by hosting a drive-thru event for its members.
A Rockford church is celebrating its 40th anniversary by hosting a drive-thru event for its members.
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford church is celebrating its 40th anniversary by hosting a drive-thru event for its members.

Faith Temple Church first opened its doors to the community on October 18, 1980.instead of hosting a full celebration at a fancy restaurant the church decided to do a food truck drive-thru with the WEH PAH Puerto Rican Food Truck. Co-pastor Biola Crowder says she hasn’t seen many of her worshipers since March when the pandemic started.

“We are excited about meeting our new members, old members and just to see people again. We have been isolated for so long and everybody has been confined to their homes so it’s just been a pleasure and a blessing to meet and see our members again,” Crowder said.

