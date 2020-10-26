Rockford announces its first poet laureate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford names its first-ever poet laureate and youth poet laureate during an event at the Nordlof Center on Saturday.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, The Rockford Public Library and Rockford Area Arts Council worked together to choose Christine Swanberg as the poet laureate for her over 500 published works which include 75 nationally recognized journals and Jocelyn Kuntz is the youth poet laureate for her work published in the Rockford Review and other readings she’s done across the Midwest.

“We will be working with them to do workshops, events. They will be invited to speak at important events throughout the city of Rockford. There are just a number of things the poet laureate can add to the community,” said Emily Klonick, Rockford Public Library assistant director.

