Robinson scores twice but Jaguars drop sixth straight with loss to Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, left, celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, left, celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WIFR) - James Robinson ran for a touchdown and caught another, but the undrafted rookie’s contributions were all for naught as Jacksonville lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 39-29, dropping their sixth straight.

The Jaguars got down early once again, trailing 16-0 into the second quarter. However, Robinson scored twice before the half, including a 9-yard touchdown reception with 11 seconds left to make it 16-14.

Jacksonville would take a 29-22 lead in the third before the Chargers scored the final 17 points of the game to snap their four-game losing skid.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert picked up his first win, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns on 27 of 43 passing. He also ran for 66 yards on nine carries and a rushing TD.

Rockford native James Robinson continued his impressive first year in the league. He finished the day with 119 yards on 22 carries and a rushing touchdown. Robinson also added 18 yards and a score receiving on four catches.

The Lutheran grad did most of his damage in the first two quarters, with 82 yards rushing and 15 yards receiving. He became only the second undrafted rookie in NFL history to have 90+ scrimmage yards and multiple touchdowns in the first half of a game.

The Jaguars are on a bye week next week, before traveling to Houston to take on the Texans on Nov. 8.

