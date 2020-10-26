Advertisement

Restaurant owners share emotions after more COVID-19 restrictions hit region 1

Bars and restaurants in the Rockford region react to the additional mitigations implemented by IDPH.
Bars and restaurants in the Rockford region react to the additional mitigations implemented by IDPH.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As more COVID-19 restrictions take effect limiting the number of people that can sit at a table at any given time, restaurant and bar owners say they are confused over what they call mixed messages from state, county, and city leaders.

“Absolutely, our restaurant partners bars, as well as other facilities that are being or continue to be impacted by these mitigations," President of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau John Groh said.

On Sunday additional COVID-19 restrictions hit region one, which includes most of the Rockford region. Groh says those who work in the restaurant industry will feel the biggest impact.

“Well just in the last couple of days we’ve already seen a couple of our local restaurant tours announced that they’re taking the steps to begin closing down their operations," Groh said.

The Illinois Department of Health restricts the number of people seated at a table at any given time moving from parties of 10 down to 6 and indoor dining is not allowed.

“It’s extremely frustrating as a restaurant owner that we’re being singled out and targeted,” Owner of Ciao Bella Scott Frank said. "Do people contract covid at restaurants or bars, I don’t know, do they contact them at Walmart or target, they contact them at house parties to the contract at that school, it’s very frustrating.

Some restaurant and bar owners say the COVID-19 guidance from the county health department and city leaders is contradicting. The Winnebago County Health Department says it will issue citations to bars that don’t shut-down indoor dining, while an email from Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the city won’t initiate enforcement action based solely on indoor dining.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara's email to many local restaurants.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara's email to many local restaurants.(WIFR)

“I’ve never in my years on this planet, seen anything more like wild wild west than it is right now,” Owner of Baker Street Burgers Randy Baker said. “I don’t know what who we’re supposed to follow or what we’re supposed to follow.”

The Winnebago County Health Department and Mayor McNamara were not available for comment but will hold a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford church celebrates its 40th anniversary with a drive-thru event

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A Rockford church is celebrating its 40th anniversary by hosting a drive-thru event for its members.

News

Cornerstone Family Church shows appreciation for its pastor

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A Byron church went above and beyond to make sure their pastor knows how much he’s respected and valued by his congregation during Pastor Appreciation Month.

News

Rockford Park District Junior Maintenance Program

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Beloit League of Women Voters hosts Pack the Polls car parade

Updated: 23 hours ago
In an effort to get residents to vote in the upcoming elections, the Beloit League of Women Voters hosts a Pack the Polls car parade.

Latest News

News

Lockwood Park hosts Fall on the Farm

Updated: 23 hours ago
Autumn is in the air and Rockfordians are taking full advantage at Lockwood Park's Fall on the Farm.

News

Dozens of mourners gather for funeral of 3-year-old shot and killed

Updated: 23 hours ago
Family and friends gather to celebrate the life of a 3-year-old gunned down in Rockford earlier this month.

News

Rockford Park District unveils junior maintenance program

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Giesey
The Rockford Park District received a grant worth nearly $700,000 to fund the Junior Maintenance Program that members of the park district say invests in the youth of the Rockford region.

Regional

Giovanni’s restaurants closing to protect health of employees and customers, officials say

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Alchemy and Legacy, the restaurants at Giovanni’s Convention Center at 610 N. Bell School Road in Rockford, will temporarily close effective Monday, October 26 in support of the state’s new COVID-19 guidelines

Coronavirus

Illinois announces highest ever daily COVID-19 case count with 6,161 positive tests, 63 deaths

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The daily case count is now the most cases Illinois has ever reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.

Regional

The Norwegian announces closure of restaurant service due to more COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Another local restaurant is closing up shop as more COVID-19 restrictions are set to take place on Sunday throughout the Rockford region.