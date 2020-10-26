Restaurant owners share emotions after more COVID-19 restrictions hit region 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As more COVID-19 restrictions take effect limiting the number of people that can sit at a table at any given time, restaurant and bar owners say they are confused over what they call mixed messages from state, county, and city leaders.

“Absolutely, our restaurant partners bars, as well as other facilities that are being or continue to be impacted by these mitigations," President of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau John Groh said.

On Sunday additional COVID-19 restrictions hit region one, which includes most of the Rockford region. Groh says those who work in the restaurant industry will feel the biggest impact.

“Well just in the last couple of days we’ve already seen a couple of our local restaurant tours announced that they’re taking the steps to begin closing down their operations," Groh said.

The Illinois Department of Health restricts the number of people seated at a table at any given time moving from parties of 10 down to 6 and indoor dining is not allowed.

“It’s extremely frustrating as a restaurant owner that we’re being singled out and targeted,” Owner of Ciao Bella Scott Frank said. "Do people contract covid at restaurants or bars, I don’t know, do they contact them at Walmart or target, they contact them at house parties to the contract at that school, it’s very frustrating.

Some restaurant and bar owners say the COVID-19 guidance from the county health department and city leaders is contradicting. The Winnebago County Health Department says it will issue citations to bars that don’t shut-down indoor dining, while an email from Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the city won’t initiate enforcement action based solely on indoor dining.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara's email to many local restaurants. (WIFR)

“I’ve never in my years on this planet, seen anything more like wild wild west than it is right now,” Owner of Baker Street Burgers Randy Baker said. “I don’t know what who we’re supposed to follow or what we’re supposed to follow.”

The Winnebago County Health Department and Mayor McNamara were not available for comment but will hold a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.

