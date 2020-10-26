Nearly 1,000 people took part in a Trunk-or-Treat event at Firstborn Ministries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Halloween festivities continued in Loves Park at the Firstborn Ministries who hosted its first trunk-or-treat event.

The nearly 1,000 people who registered for the event drove through the parking lot of the church in their favorite costumes and each kid got a bag of pre-packaged candy. The church also used a radio transmitter to provide cars some music to listen to and some information as trick-or-treaters made their way through the drive-thru.

“This is a safe opportunity for kids to come out and get candy where they might not be able to go door to door this year. So we thought what a great opportunity to reach out to our community here in Loves Park, the greater Rockford area and be able to minister to families and have a good time as well,” said Pastor Anthony Maynard.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.