Missing woman: Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public for help

If you have time sensitive information or see Dishman, contact the Winnebago County non-emergency line at 815-282-2600 or call 911.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Oct. 25, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing woman.

Rachel Dishman, 43, was last seen on foot in the 600 Block of Euclid Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 24. Dishman was wearing red and black, tennis shoes and she was carrying a black drawstring style backpack, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information on Dishman’s location pcontact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400. If you have time sensitive information or see Dishman, contact the Winnebago County non-emergency line at 815-282-2600 or call 911.

